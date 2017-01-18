TEAM Westport Announces 4th Annual Diversity Essay Contest

TEAM Westport, the town’s multicultural committee, and the Westport Library today announced the fourth annual Teen Diversity Essay Contest.





The contest is open to students in grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 who attend Staples High School or another school in Westport, or reside in Westport and attend school elsewhere.

An announcement said “the focus of the contest is the issue of ‘white privilege,’ which surfaced as a topic during the recent presidential election.”

Students are asked to describe in 1,000 words or less how they understand the term “white privilege.”

“To what extent do you think this privilege exists?,” the essay prompt asks. “What impact do you think it has had in your life—whatever your racial or ethnic identity—and in our society more broadly?”

Applications for the contest are available on the TEAM Westport website. Essays are due Feb. 27. Winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Westport Library on April 3

“Subject to the volume and caliber of entries received, at the discretion of the judges up to three prizes will be awarded,” the announcement said. The first prize is $1,000, the second, $750, and the third, $500.

Individuals or organizations who would like to participate in sponsorship of the contest are invited to contribute via the TEAM website or by contacting TEAM Westport via .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . All contributions are deductible to the extent permitted by law.

TEAM Westport is the official town committee focused on making Westport an increasingly welcoming, multicultural community with regard to race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and sexual identity. TEAM is an acronym standing for “Together Effectively Achieving Multiculturalism.”

TEAM Westport was launched as a Selectman’s Task Force in 2003 and became a standing town committee in 2005.

Harold Bailey, TEAM Westport’s chair since its founding, said, “A primary focus and concern of our organization since its inception has been the impact of the town’s relatively low levels of racial and ethnic diversity on our children.

“This year’s essay topic provides our young people an opportunity to reflect upon that impact and make their personal statements about it in very meaningful ways.”