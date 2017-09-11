Teacher of Year With Fellow Nominees

Monday, September 11, 2017
Westport Teacher of the Year Courtney Ruggiero posed tonight with peer nominees at the Board of Education meeting where she was officially introduced. Pictured (l-r) Michael Gordon (BOE chairman), Peter Alfano (Coleytown El and Middle), Tanya Kaplan (Coleytown Middle), Allison Beggs (Coleytown Middle), Cecilie Schachte (Long Lots), Linda McClary (Staples), Heidi Howden (Staples), Lisa Weand (Bedford Middle), Courtney Ruggiero, Bedford Middle,Teacher of the Year), Emily Soler (Greens Farms), Nicole Moeller (Greens Farms), Eric Lawrence (Saugatuck), Karen DeFelice and John Horrigan (Westport Education Association co-presidents) and Superintendent Colleen Palmer. Absent from the ceremony: Lenny Klein (Staples) (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/11/17 at 09:37 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Teacher of Year: Award Not About Her But People Who Helped Her
Previous entry: Wrecker Booters, Danbury Draw 0-0
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East