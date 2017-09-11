Teacher of Year With Fellow Nominees



Westport Teacher of the Year Courtney Ruggiero posed tonight with peer nominees at the Board of Education meeting where she was officially introduced. Pictured (l-r) Michael Gordon (BOE chairman), Peter Alfano (Coleytown El and Middle), Tanya Kaplan (Coleytown Middle), Allison Beggs (Coleytown Middle), Cecilie Schachte (Long Lots), Linda McClary (Staples), Heidi Howden (Staples), Lisa Weand (Bedford Middle), Courtney Ruggiero, Bedford Middle,Teacher of the Year), Emily Soler (Greens Farms), Nicole Moeller (Greens Farms), Eric Lawrence (Saugatuck), Karen DeFelice and John Horrigan (Westport Education Association co-presidents) and Superintendent Colleen Palmer. Absent from the ceremony: Lenny Klein (Staples) (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

