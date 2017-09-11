Teacher of Year: Award Not About Her But People Who Helped Her



Westport Teacher of the Year Courtney Ruggiero, Bedford Middle School social studies teacher, told the Board of Education tonight that her award “is not about what I have done, but the people who have helped me do it.” She added: “I work with the best teachers, and I am honored to represent them.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

