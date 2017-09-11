Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, September 11, 2017

Teacher of Year: Award Not About Her But People Who Helped Her

WestportNow.com Image
Westport Teacher of the Year Courtney Ruggiero, Bedford Middle School social studies teacher, told the Board of Education tonight that her award “is not about what I have done, but the people who have helped me do it.” She added: “I work with the best teachers, and I am honored to represent them.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/11/17 at 09:42 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy