Sunday, September 03, 2017

Taz and Friends Entertain at Festival

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer (r), 14, performed as Taz and Friends today at the second day of the Blues, Views, and BBQ Festival in Westport. As the longest-running cast member for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock: The Musical,” for over two years, Taz treated audiences to his energized and advanced guitar stylings as the character “Zach.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

