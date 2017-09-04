Taz and Friends Entertain at Festival

Sunday, September 03, 2017
Brandon “Taz” Niederauer (r), 14, performed as Taz and Friends today at the second day of the Blues, Views, and BBQ Festival in Westport. As the longest-running cast member for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock: The Musical,” for over two years, Taz treated audiences to his energized and advanced guitar stylings as the character “Zach.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 09/03/17 at 05:22 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Gallery: Day 2 of Blues, Views, & BBQ Festival
Previous entry: Rain Then Sun for Day 2 of Blues, Views, & BBQ Fest
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East