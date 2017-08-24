Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Thursday, August 24, 2017

Taylor Place Closed in Advance of Levitt Reception

WestportNow.com Image
Westport’s Taylor Place was closed off today in advance of the Levitt Pavilion fundraiser reception tonight before the John Fogerty concert. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

