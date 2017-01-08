Talking Social Issues at Saugatuck Church

Sunday, January 08, 2017
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe (c) and Police Chief Foti Koskinas were among those taking part today in the inaugural edition of a TEAM Westport conversation on race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and sexual identity at the Saugatuck Congregational Church. It was led by the Rev. Alison Patton (l), church pastor and topics included social issues relating to individual feelings following “the recent contentious election.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/08/17 at 06:13 PM
Comments
Next entry: TEAM Westport Kicks Off Discussion Series
Previous entry: Nat Hentoff, Journalist, Author, 91
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy