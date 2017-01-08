Talking Social Issues at Saugatuck Church



Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe (c) and Police Chief Foti Koskinas were among those taking part today in the inaugural edition of a TEAM Westport conversation on race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and sexual identity at the Saugatuck Congregational Church. It was led by the Rev. Alison Patton (l), church pastor and topics included social issues relating to individual feelings following “the recent contentious election.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

