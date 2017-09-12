Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Talking Business

WestportNow.com Image
More than 50 persons today attended the inaugural Chamber Morning Meet, a breakfast networking session conducted by the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce (WWCC) at the Terrain Garden Cafe, 561 Post Road East. Matthew Mandell, WWCC executive director said, “We’re trying to give business people an opportunity to find synergies and an outlet to discuss what’s up with their company, the business climate, the town and even the state … the goal is to find how to make our town even better for business and foster new collaborations while doing so.”  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

