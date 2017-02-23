Tales from Inside the President’s Kitchen Cabinet

Wednesday, February 22, 2017
The Westport Historical Society and TEAM Westport tonight hosted author Adrian Miller to speak about his new book “The President’s Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, From the Washingtons to the Obamas.” The event on George Washington’s Birthday was a high point in both organizations Black History Month programming. MIller, who was a special aide to President Clinton, entertained the audience with little known insider details about presidential meals and the people who cooked them. Known as the Soul Food Scholar, Miller describes himself as a recovering lawyer and politico. He won a James Beard Award for his 2013 book, “Soul Food: The Surprising Story of an American Cuisine, One Plate at a Time.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
