Friday, March 03, 2017

Syrian Refugee: ‘Who Picks Their Country?’

Mohamed al Maassri today put a face to the national debate over refugees, telling the Westport Sunrise Rotary Club what it’s like to flee a war in Syria, leaving him stateless, homeless, and destitute.

Mohamed al Maassri tells his tale to the Westport Sunrise Rotary Club today. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

“Who picks their country?” he said, explaining that it was happenstance that he got caught up in the war in his homeland and ended up in Connecticut eight months ago with his wife and two children.

Maassri’s tale was not that of a typical refugee. He owned a construction material importing exporting business in Dubai at the outset of the war in Syria. He then returned home and saw how the “Assad (government) and Iranian and Hezbolah militias” destroyed his town. 

He lamented: “1,500 people were dead in the street, and I don’t know why.”

Because he was a Syrian, he said he was then blocked by Dubai immigration officials from returning to his company and was told his business had been closed. He said he lost everything.

After months of interrogation, Maassri arrived with his family in the United States. “They knew more about me than I did,” he said of the U.S. officials who vetted him.

He and his family finally settled in Norwalk, aided by the Westport Interfaith Resettlement Committee, a group of six churches and synagogues. Members found them a place to live, provided language education, and a got him a job at Whole Foods. 

“My goal is to improve myself, so I can do more here,” he said. While he likes his job, he said the pay is not enough to sustain his family.

When asked what he’d like to do, he responded, “I’d like to get back into import export, but I have nothing to start it with.”

A singer, he said we would like to find “a Muslim, a Jew and a Christian, and sing about peace.”

Helen Garten, Sunrise Rotary president, said, “When you do, you’ll come back and sing for us.”

Posted 03/03/17 at 10:56 AM



