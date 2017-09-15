Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Thursday, September 14, 2017

Symbolic Groundbreaking for Library’s Transformation Project

Dignitaries take shovels in hand tonight for the symbolic groundbreaking for the Westport Library’s $19.5 milllion transformation project. Construction starts this month and is expected to take 18 to21 months.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com

