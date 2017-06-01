Sylvia L. Bell, 80

Sylvia Lee Bell of Westport and Boca Raton, Florida died May 18 at her Boca Raton home. She was 80.

The “most beautiful red- head in the world” was the wife of Samuel Bell Senior. Born on Jan. 23, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Pearl and Stanley Hatch.

After spending her childhood and young adult years in Kentucky, she earned her degree in finance and later pursued a career in New England.

She loved life and was devoted to her family and friends. She was passionate about entertaining and was an accomplished cook. She will be remembered for her gourmet meals, family gatherings and celebrations.

She was a touchstone to her children and grandchildren, being a constant source of wisdom and strength. Her strong and indomitable spirit will be greatly missed.

She had many interests including sewing, the arts, antiques, and travel. She was an avid reader and belonged to several book clubs.

She was an active member of the Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club in Westport for over 40 years enjoying cruising and events there.

She is survived by seven children. Jonathan Talbot and his wife Janice of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Warren Talbot of Bridgeport, Nicholas Bell and his wife Laurie Bloom of Weston, Pamela Bell of Villa Park, California, Melinda Bell Dietrich of Delray Beach, Florida, Samuel Bell Junior and his wife Melanie of Weston, Jeffrey Bell and Kathleen Goss of Weston; 12 grandchildren. Jessica Talbot of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Heather McKee and her husband Daniel of Mobile, Alabama, Aaron Bell and his wife Stephanie of Andover, Massachusetts, Erika Bell of Weston, Wesley Bell of Fayston, Vermont, Kristen Fuller of Laguna Beach, California, Justin Fuller of Huntington Beach, California, Lindy Dietrich of Delray Beach, Florida, Samuel Bell III and his wife Amanda of Baltimore, Maryland, Christopher Bell and his wife Lindsay of Ellington, Connecticut, Kimberly Bell of Philadelphia, and Elise Bell of Weston. Also by four great-grandchildren. Mason Geller of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Alexandra Bell of Andover, Massachusetts, and Jonathan and Claire Bell of Ellington, Connecticut.

The family will receive friends on Thursday June 22 from 5 p.m.to 8 p.m. at the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East. Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Friday June 23 at 11 a.m., meeting directly at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.