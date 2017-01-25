Susan J. Beecher, 73

Susan J. Beecher of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, a former Westport resident, died Jan. 25 after a brave battle with cancer. She was 73.



Susan J. Beecher: former Westporter. Contributed photo : former Westporter.

She was born in New York, New York, raised in the Bronx and North White Plains, and lived with her family in Westport.

She received her degree in medical technology from Moravian College, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and began her second career as a mental health counselor specializing in addictions after earning her Master’s Degree in 1989 from the University of Bridgeport.

It was this career that allowed Susan to touch so many lives and provide a path to recovery for all who reached out to her for help.

She loved the sun, the beach, leading water aerobics classes with her “Aqualadies” and, most of all, her family.

She was predeceased by her son, Timothy H. Poppe and her parents, Fred and Wilma Jurman. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Michael Beecher, a daughter, Jennifer Poppe, and two grandchildren, Zoe and Ava Fishkind, who were the lights of Susan’s life and who will miss her more than anyone.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held Thursday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. at Unity Church in the Gardens, 550 Bush Road, Jupiter, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Susan’s name to the American Cancer Society, Hospice of Palm Beach County Foundation, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407, or to Special Olympics.

