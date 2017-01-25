Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
WestportREADs Screening of In & Out” January 28, 4pm, Westport Town Hall
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Susan J. Beecher, 73

Susan J. Beecher of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, a former Westport resident, died Jan. 25 after a brave battle with cancer. She was 73.

WestportNow.com Image
Susan J. Beecher: former Westporter. Contributed photo

She was born in New York, New York, raised in the Bronx and North White Plains, and lived with her family in Westport.

She received her degree in medical technology from Moravian College, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and began her second career as a mental health counselor specializing in addictions after earning her Master’s Degree in 1989 from the University of Bridgeport.

It was this career that allowed Susan to touch so many lives and provide a path to recovery for all who reached out to her for help.

She loved the sun, the beach, leading water aerobics classes with her “Aqualadies” and, most of all, her family.

She was predeceased by her son, Timothy H. Poppe and her parents, Fred and Wilma Jurman.  She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Michael Beecher, a daughter, Jennifer Poppe, and two grandchildren, Zoe and Ava Fishkind, who were the lights of Susan’s life and who will miss her more than anyone.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held Thursday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. at Unity Church in the Gardens, 550 Bush Road, Jupiter, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Susan’s name to the American Cancer Society, Hospice of Palm Beach County Foundation, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407, or to Special Olympics.

       Share

Posted 01/25/17 at 03:53 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: A Westport Sales Tax?

Previous entry: Real Estate Report: Market Time Important

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC -- Personal Training for Life -- (203) 454-0709 -- Westport, CT

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC

serving Westport
since 1995

peakpersonalfitnessct.com

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804
Jeera Thai

Authentic Thai Kitchen

Eat In or Take Out
Open 7 Days/BYOB

165 Post Road East
Westport, CT

203-557-9799
www.jeerathai.com

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC