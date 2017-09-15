Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, September 14, 2017

Surprise Hugs for ‘Dreamers’ Supporters

WestportNow.com Image
Two natives of Mexico en route to work in Darien were so moved by protesters supporting “Dreamers,” young, undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children, on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport’s center late today that they stopped to give them hugs. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/14/17 at 05:54 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy