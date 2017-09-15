Surprise Hugs for ‘Dreamers’ Supporters

Thursday, September 14, 2017
Two natives of Mexico en route to work in Darien were so moved by protesters supporting “Dreamers,” young, undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children, on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport’s center late today that they stopped to give them hugs. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com
