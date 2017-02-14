Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Monday, February 13, 2017

Surprise for Westporter: A Globetrotters Invite

Westport resident Chris Dobransky, a physical education teacher at a New York City high school who has mastered an array of basketball trick shots, is going to play with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Westporter Chris Dobransky is surprised by some Harlem Globetrotters at his New York City phys ed job.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Photo from YouTube.com

Several members of the team today surprised Dobransky, 33, at his job at the Business of Sports School, gave him a Globetrotters jersey with “Mr. Trick Shot” on the back, and invited him to play at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Feb. 20.

And it was all caught on a Globetrotters video posted on YouTube today. Click HERE.

Dobransky, whose trick shots include bouncing basketballs off the walls or using hockey sticks and baseball bats to help him sink three pointers, sent out a Tweet that said “ Such an honor!!! Can’t wait for Monday!!!!!!!”

Earlier Dobransky had posted on his YouTube channel videos showing his impressive breadth of skills.

The Business of Sports School on West 49th Street in Manhattan is a small technical high school, where students prepare for careers in sports management and other related fields.

