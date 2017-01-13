Super Doesn’t Take Top Ed Wage Earner Spot

By James Lomuscio

Top 25 Education Wage Earners for 2016 (PDF)

For the first time in at least 18 years, Westport’s schools superintendent did not make the top 10 list of the district’s highest wage earners, according to a 2016 report today from Elio Long, director of school business operations.



The top 10 Westport education wage earners for 2016 as reported by the schools business office. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Westport Schools graphic

That’s because the superintendent salaries were basically split for 2016. Former Schools Superintendent Elliott Landon, who retired in June after 17 years at the helm, earned $148,640 and his replacement, current Superintendent Colleen Palmer earned $142,675, since July 1.

That being said, the top earner for the district in 2016 was Longo, earning $201,373.

James D’Amico, Staples High School principal, came in second on the list with a $180,475 salary.

Third place went to Julie Droller, director of elementary education, with $179,785 in wages for 2016.

John Bayers, director of human resources, ranked fourth, with $174,187 in earnings.

Fifth place went to Adam Rosen, Bedford Middle School principal, who earned $170,903, and Michael Rizzo, director of pupil services, ranked sixth $169,921.

Coleytown Middle School Principal Kris Szabo, shared sixth place with Rizzo, earning $169,921 for last year.

Seventh place went to Janna Sirowich, Coleytown Elementary School principal, who earned $165,818, and Kevin Cazzeta, principal of the Green’s Farms School, was the eighth highest paid employee with $165,628.

Natalie Carrignan director of technology, ranked ninth with earnings of $165,387, and Elizabeth Messler, principal of the Saugatuck Elementary School, was the tenth highest paid with $160,009 in earnings.

Editor’s note: see WestportNow Jan. 12, 2017 for top 50 municipal wage earners for 2016