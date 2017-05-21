Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Summer Night on the River tickets to benefit Project Return, Homes with Hope, June 3, 2017 at 7 p.m.
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, May 21, 2017

Sunset Soccer

WestportNow.com Image
Playing late day soccer Saturday at Westport’s Compo Beach. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Mark Molesworth for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 05/21/17 at 12:15 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Sunday, May 21, 2017