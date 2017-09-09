Sunrise Rotary Club Food Drive at Stop & Shop

Saturday, September 09, 2017
The Westport Sunrise Rotary Club today is hosting a food drive at Stop & Shop, 1790 Post Road East, until 5 p.m. to benefit the Norwalk Person-to-Person (P2P) food pantry. Each month, P2P provides food for more than 800 households in need living in Westport, Norwalk, Wilton, and Weston. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
