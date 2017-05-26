Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Friday, May 26, 2017

Sunnyside Up Again

WestportNow.com Image
Thursday’s gusty winds and rainstorm caused Sunny, the Westport Sunrise Rotary Club mascot, to go sunnyside up against the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport’s center. The giant rubber duck publicizes the club’s Great Duck Race on Saturday, June 3. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com

