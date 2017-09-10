Sunday Slide

Sunday, September 10, 2017
A “bubble slide” was a top attraction today at the annual parish picnic at Westport’s Saint Luke Parish, 49 Turkey Hill Road North. Monsignor Andrew Varga said the event is held on the second Sunday every September and has been a tradition for at least the 20 years he has led the parish. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/10/17 at 01:52 PM Permalink
Comments
