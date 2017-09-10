Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, September 10, 2017

Sunday Slide

A “bubble slide” was a top attraction today at the annual parish picnic at Westport’s Saint Luke Parish, 49 Turkey Hill Road North. Monsignor Andrew Varga said the event is held on the second Sunday every September and has been a tradition for at least the 20 years he has led the parish. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

