Sunday, September 17, 2017



12:30 p.m. - Unitarian Church (10 Lyons Plains Road) - Rededication of Black Lives Matter banner

2 p.m. - Westport Library - Electronics Surprise Workshop

2 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “A View from the Bridge”

2:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Democratic Women of Westport Discussion: How to Fight the Alt-Right with U.S. Rep. Jim Himes

3 p.m. - Westport Library - History Book Discussion: “Confederates in the Attic” by Tony Horwitz

