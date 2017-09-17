Sunday, September 17, 2017
12:30 p.m. - Unitarian Church (10 Lyons Plains Road) - Rededication of Black Lives Matter banner
2 p.m. - Westport Library - Electronics Surprise Workshop
2 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “A View from the Bridge”
2:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Democratic Women of Westport Discussion: How to Fight the Alt-Right with U.S. Rep. Jim Himes
3 p.m. - Westport Library - History Book Discussion: “Confederates in the Attic” by Tony Horwitz
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 09/17/17 at 12:05 AM Permalink
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East