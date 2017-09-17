Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, September 17, 2017

Sunday, September 17, 2017


12:30 p.m. - Unitarian Church (10 Lyons Plains Road) - Rededication of Black Lives Matter banner
2 p.m. - Westport Library - Electronics Surprise Workshop
2 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “A View from the Bridge”
2:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Democratic Women of Westport Discussion: How to Fight the Alt-Right with U.S. Rep. Jim Himes
3 p.m. - Westport Library - History Book Discussion: “Confederates in the Attic” by Tony Horwitz

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

       Share

Posted 09/17/17 at 12:05 AM  Permalink