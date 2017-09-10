Sunday, September 10, 2017
Westport Library is closed.
10 a.m. - Greens Farms Church - Homecoming Sunday
1:30 p.m. - Earthplace - Tree ID & Starting a Herbarium
5:30 p.m. - Levitt Pavilion - Anti-Defamation League Presents: “Voices - A Concert for Unity”
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 09/10/17
Previous entry: Gallery: Westport Country Playhouse Gala
