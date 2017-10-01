Sunday, October 1, 2017



8 a.m. - Noon - Railroad Place - Concours d’Caffeine motor car show

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Sherwood Island State Park - Chowdafest

Noon - 3 p.m. - Ned Dimes Marina, Compo Beach - Dog “Sit-In” to benefit hurricane relief

12:30 p.m. - Unitarian Church (10 Lyons Plains Road) - Dr. Sailesh Rao: “The Great Transition” climate change discussion

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: “Write Your Potential” Mini-Conference

1:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Family Maker Sunday: Slime Time

2 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Black Duck Cafe (605 Riverside Ave.) - Best Friends Animal Society Hurricane Relief for Animals

2 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “A View from the Bridge” (last day)

3 p.m. - Westport Library - Usual Suspects: “The Language of the Dead” by Stephen Kelly

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Library Upper Parking Lot - Collection of relief supplies for Puerto Rico

3 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Sex with Strangers”

See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar