Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Restaurant Week runs from October 1st - 15th, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, October 01, 2017

Sunday, October 1, 2017


8 a.m. - Noon - Railroad Place - Concours d’Caffeine motor car show
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Sherwood Island State Park - Chowdafest
Noon - 3 p.m. - Ned Dimes Marina, Compo Beach - Dog “Sit-In” to benefit hurricane relief
12:30 p.m. - Unitarian Church (10 Lyons Plains Road) - Dr. Sailesh Rao: “The Great Transition” climate change discussion
1 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: “Write Your Potential” Mini-Conference
1:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Family Maker Sunday: Slime Time
2 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Black Duck Cafe (605 Riverside Ave.) - Best Friends Animal Society Hurricane Relief for Animals
2 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “A View from the Bridge” (last day)
3 p.m. - Westport Library - Usual Suspects: “The Language of the Dead” by Stephen Kelly
3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Library Upper Parking Lot - Collection of relief supplies for Puerto Rico
3 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Sex with Strangers”

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

       Share

Posted 10/01/17 at 12:05 AM  Permalink