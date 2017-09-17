Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Sunday, September 17, 2017

Sunday Morning Wash Up

WestportNow.com Image
Pitching in today in cleaning up after Saturday’s LobsterFest at Compo Beach were members of Builders Beyond Borders. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

