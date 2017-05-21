Sunday, May 21, 2017
8 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Sherwood Island State Park - 2017 Bloomin’ Metric Bicycle Tour
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Health Districts’ Healthier for Life Project “Eat Well Program” launch party
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Saugatuck Rowing Club Boathouse Restaurant - Westport Youth Commission Student Creation Market
1 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Colonial Family Fun Day
1 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Woman’s Club - An Afternoon of Bingo
3 p.m. - Westport Library - History Book Discussion: “Destiny of the Republic” by Candice Miller
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 05/21/17 at 12:05 AM Permalink
Next entry: Sunset Soccer
Previous entry: Gallery: Arts Center ‘Martini Madness’ Gala
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East