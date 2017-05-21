Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, May 21, 2017

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Sherwood Island State Park - 2017 Bloomin’ Metric Bicycle Tour
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Health Districts’ Healthier for Life Project “Eat Well Program” launch party
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Saugatuck Rowing Club Boathouse Restaurant - Westport Youth Commission Student Creation Market
1 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Colonial Family Fun Day
1 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Woman’s Club - An Afternoon of Bingo
3 p.m. - Westport Library - History Book Discussion: “Destiny of the Republic” by Candice Miller

