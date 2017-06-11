Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
2017 YANKEE DOODLE FAIR JUNE 15TH – JUNE 18TH Sponsored by The Westport Woman’s Club 44 Imperial Avenue
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, June 11, 2017

Sunday, June 11, 2017


9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Garden Market
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - 26th Annual Hidden Garden Tour
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Temple Israel (14 Coleytown Road) - Way Beyond Bagels: Sustainability Meets Tradition Southern CT Jewish Food Festival
2 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “The 39 Steps”
3 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Lettice & Lovage”
3 p.m. - Westport Library - History Book Discussion: “Custer’s Trials” by T.J. Stiles

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

       Share

Posted 06/11/17 at 12:05 AM  Permalink