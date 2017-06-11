Sunday, June 11, 2017
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Garden Market
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - 26th Annual Hidden Garden Tour
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Temple Israel (14 Coleytown Road) - Way Beyond Bagels: Sustainability Meets Tradition Southern CT Jewish Food Festival
2 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “The 39 Steps”
3 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Lettice & Lovage”
3 p.m. - Westport Library - History Book Discussion: “Custer’s Trials” by T.J. Stiles
