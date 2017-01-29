Sunday, January 29, 2017
2 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Annual Meeting
3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Opening Reception: “Westport School Day 1703–Present”
3 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportREADS 2017: Rescue a Dog ... and Sit and Give Paw
5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - 2017 SlamJam
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 01/29/17 at 12:05 AM
Previous entry: Westport Fire Volunteers Honor Retiring Chiefs
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy