Suellen Keene, 63

Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Suellen (Corde’) Keene of Fairfield, a former Westport resident, died Feb. 9. She was 63.
She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on July 24, 1953 to Eugene John Corde’ and Audrey Theresa (Regal) Corde’. The family then moved to Westport.
She graduated from Staples High School in 1971. She worked at several jobs and then met and married Paul Keene. Married for 10 years, they had two children, a son, Mark in 1979 and a daughter, Kaitlyn in 1982.
One of her favorite memories was that she attended Woodstock Music and Arts Festival in 1969. She loved to bake and anyone who knew her can tell you that she had mastered the art and was also an avid reader.
She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her brother Gary Corde’ (wife Janet); her son Mark Keene and granddaughter Ani-Marie and her daughter Kaitlyn Tyler (husband Eric) and grandsons Bailey and Gage Tyler.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m. at Black Rock Church, 3685 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield,
Posted 03/08/17 at 11:12 PM
Comments
Next entry: Thursday, March 9, 2017
Previous entry: Gallery: Playhouse Hosts International Women’s Day Event
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net