Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Suellen Keene, 63

Suellen (Corde’) Keene of Fairfield, a former Westport resident, died Feb. 9. She was 63.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on July 24, 1953 to Eugene John Corde’ and Audrey Theresa (Regal) Corde’. The family then moved to Westport.

She graduated from Staples High School in 1971. She worked at several jobs and then met and married Paul Keene. Married for 10 years, they had two children, a son, Mark in 1979 and a daughter, Kaitlyn in 1982.

One of her favorite memories was that she attended Woodstock Music and Arts Festival in 1969. She loved to bake and anyone who knew her can tell you that she had mastered the art and was also an avid reader.

She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her brother Gary Corde’ (wife Janet); her son Mark Keene and granddaughter Ani-Marie and her daughter Kaitlyn Tyler (husband Eric) and grandsons Bailey and Gage Tyler.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m. at Black Rock Church, 3685 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield,

