Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
WestportREADs Screening of In & Out” January 28, 4pm, Westport Town Hall
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Students Work for ‘Change’ in Syria

By James Lomuscio

Even though it’s exam time at Westport’s Staples High School, students in teacher Cathy Schager’s Contemporary World class aren’t cramming for tests.

WestportNow.com Image
Students involved in the project include (l-r) (l-r) Gavin Berger (class of ’17), Eli Debenham (‘17), Emir Beg (‘17, Sarah Maybruck (‘18), Molly Liebergall (‘17), Michael Simons (‘18), and Theo Kokoff (‘18), Absent—Eden Schumer (‘18). (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

They’re tackling a different kind of final, one that puts them in touch with the world they studied — raising funds for civilians affected by ongoing violence in Syria.

So, while other students are hunkering down at desks, students like seniors Eli Debenham, Lauren Davis, Emir Beg and George Goldstein can be found outside the cafeteria asking for spare change.

Hence the program they started: Spare Change for Syria. And the coin drops are adding up.

“We made about $200 today,” Debenham said on Tuesday, the first day out. “I was shocked.”

He said the fundraising will go on for two weeks. Other events planned are two information sessions in the Staples library that are designed to raise awarene about war ravaged Syria, particularly Aleppo. The are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Thursday, Jan. 26.

The sessions will include a student produced documentary on Syria, followed by a question and answer period, Debenham said.

He described Schager’s course Contemporary World as “a pretty unique class.”

“It’s never really the same from semester to semester because it focuses on current issues,” Debenham said.

“Over the course of the semester we’ve been focusing on what’s going on in Syria; we’ve been just watching the day-to-day violence and the destruction of Aleppo,” he said.  “On a Friday there was only one hospital left in Aleppo and on Sunday that hospital was gone.”

As finals approached, Debenham said the teacher asked the class of about 20 students what kind of project they would like to do instead “to make a difference.”

“There was a pretty substantial planning phase,” Debenham said about Spare Change for Syria.

To give the project an added push, he said it was designed to include a competition among freshmen through seniors to see which grade raised the most.

“The senior bag was quite heavy, so I think we were the winner for the day,” he said Tuesday.

Those who want to learn more about Spare Change for Syria can visit the students’ Facebook page shschangeforsyria and on Twitter @shschangesyria.

       Share

Posted 01/18/17 at 03:59 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Lucia Nebel White, 93

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC -- Personal Training for Life -- (203) 454-0709 -- Westport, CT

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC

serving Westport
since 1995

peakpersonalfitnessct.com

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804
Jeera Thai

Authentic Thai Kitchen

Eat In or Take Out
Open 7 Days/BYOB

165 Post Road East
Westport, CT

203-557-9799
www.jeerathai.com

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC