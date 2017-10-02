Sitting on Command for a Cause

Sunday, October 01, 2017
There was a dog sit-in at Westport’s Compo Beach today to raise funds for the Connecticut Humane Society’s hurricane relief efforts. Patricia Hart (c) of Westport, owner of Southport Veterinary Center, offered to contribute $5 for every dog that sat on command for two minutes and $1 for each minute after that. Among those taking part was 7-month-old Sammie with owners Cheryl and Bailey Delsalto of Trumbull. Today was the first day dogs were permitted to return to the beach after the summer season. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
