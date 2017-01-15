‘Story Explorers’ Launches at Library



Hope Ventricelli of the Westport Young Woman’s League (WYWL) today read a book in the popular “Biscuit” series to children at the Westport Library. It was the launch of a page-to-stage initiative by the Westport Country Playhouse, the library, and WYWL of a new, free-of-charge program, “Story Explorers,” which is intended to promote childhood literacy while also enhancing children’s experiences of attending the Playhouse’s Family Festivities shows. A musical production of “Biscuit” will be staged at the Playhouse on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 1 and 4 p.m., which is recommended for ages 4 to 8. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com

