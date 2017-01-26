Steven T. Calzone, 61

Steven T. Calzone of Norwalk, a co-owner of Westport’s Little Barn restaurant, died Jan. 24 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was 61.

Born in Norwalk, he was the son of Rocco and Jean Marie (McGinty) Calzone. He was also a co-owner of The Chelsea in Fairfield.

Everyone who had the privilege of calling Steve their friend knew that he loved life, family and friends. He was happiest snorkeling in the Caribbean with his family or boating on the Long Island Sound.

He was a member of the Shore and Country Club where he enjoyed warm summer nights and salt air breezes.

He is survived by his wife Susan (Friedlander) Calzone, and children, Hannah and Conner, also by three brothers Paul, Peter and Glenn Calzone, mother-in-law Charlotte Friedlander, his brother-in-laws Eric (Julie) and Emil (Sylvia) and many nieces and nephews.

His family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coral Reef Alliance (http://www.coral.org) at https://coral.secure.force.com/donate or to a favorite charity.