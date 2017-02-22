Steinway to Host Concert Fundraising Gala

From Schubert to Brahms, a classical music festival is set for Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. at Steinway & Sons of Westport, 501 Post Road East, organizers announced.



Igor Pikayzen, concert violinist and 2005 Staples High School graduate, teaches a master class last month to Staples students. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

The concert is major fundraiser for Edelio, a nonprofit, first time, four-concert series scheduled at different locations throughout town this summer.

The series will feature classical, jazz, contemporary and final master classes by Staples High School students, according to Igor Pikayzen, a violinist, event organizer, and 2005 Staples graduate.

Pikayzen said the March 1 Steinway gala will include works by Schubert, Chausson, Feygin, Waxman and Brahms. It will feature Pikayzen on the violin, Tatyana Pikayzen on the piano and Caleb van der Swaagh on cello. A reception will follow.

“It is our hope that eventually Edelio will turn into a major Westport event, attracting both international artists and large crowd,” Igor Pikayzen said.

“One of the main goals of the festival is to see many more young people at classical concerts and to inspire as well as showcase young local music students.”

For further information and tickets, visit www.edelio-gala.squarespace.com.