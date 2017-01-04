Steinberg Sworn in for Fourth Term



State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, a Democrat whose 136th District includes most of Westport, was sworn in today for a fourth term in Hartford. The native Westporter and Yale University graduate told a League of Women Voters of Westport forum Tuesday night he will continue to push for transportation funding for Fairfield County and seek relief from state education mandates. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

