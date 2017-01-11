Steinberg Named House Health Committee Chair

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg of Westport, elected in November to his fourth two-year term, has been named House chair of the Public Health Committee, it was announced today.
“I’m gratified to be appointed chair of a committee which will deal with a number of critical issues for both the state and the nation,” said Steinberg, a Democrat whose 136th District includes most of Westport.
Steinberg’s predecessor is Rep. Matt Ritter who is now House majority leader.
Steinberg’s background in health care includes both management and executive positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb, American Home Products/Wyeth, Mount Sinai Medical Center and the Jewish Home Lifecare System in New York City. He also worked for MDVIP, Inc., a leader in concierge medicine.
In addition to chairing Public Health, Steinberg will continue work on the Energy and Technology and Transportation Committees. He has six years of experience on both.
Steinberg was also appointed to the Insurance and Real Estate Committee.
A Westport native, Steinberg is a Yale University graduate and son of the late Dr. Harold Steinberg, who co-founded Internal Medicine Associates of Westport, the largest internal medicine practice in Westport.
Before his election to the Legislature in 2010, Steinberg served as chair of the Health and Human Services Committee of Westport’s Representative Town Meeting.
Posted 01/10/17 at 03:41 PM
