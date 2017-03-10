Steinberg Explores Run for First Selectman

State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg said today that he is exploring a run as the Democratic candidate for Westport first selectman in November.



Jonathan Steinberg: “It shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone.” Contributed photo : “It shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone.”

“It’s just an exploratory thing,” said Steinberg whose committee titled “Jonathan for Westport” was posted on the State Election Enforcement Committee (SEEC) site on Friday, March 3.

The online SEEC site, a state pilot program in which Westport is one of 20 Connecticut municipalities participating in the name of election transparency, states that Steinberg is looking at “a municipal and other office for the Town of Westport.” It does not specifically say the first selectman’s office.

It also lists Allen Bomes, a member of the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) as the committee’s treasurer.

According to Town Clerk Patricia Strauss, there has been no filing locally for Steinberg seeking the top post. It has not been announced yet if Republican First Selectman Jim Marpe, 70, will seek a second four-year term.

“I was interested four years ago,” said Steinberg, 61, who was bested for the Democratic Town Committee (DTC) nomination by Helen Garten, now selectwoman. “So, it shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone.”

In last year’s state representative race, he defeated Republican challenger Cathy Walsh by about a 15 percent margin.

Prior to becoming state representative, a post for which he is now in his fourth term, which has more than a year left, longtime Westporter Steinberg served as deputy moderator of the RTM.

—James Lomuscio