Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Starting Longshore Bunker Improvements

WestportNow.com Image
Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava and others gathered today for a groundbreaking ceremony at the 12th green of th Longshore Club Park golf course for the start of the construction phase of the Bunker Improvement project. “We’re starting the project on the 12th and 13th greens and will complete all 18 by June,” she said. The project consists of the redesign, elimination and addition of bunkers for improved playability and maintenance, installation of bunker liners, and the installation of new sand. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/12/17 at 10:58 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy