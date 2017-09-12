Starting Longshore Bunker Improvements



Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava and others gathered today for a groundbreaking ceremony at the 12th green of th Longshore Club Park golf course for the start of the construction phase of the Bunker Improvement project. “We’re starting the project on the 12th and 13th greens and will complete all 18 by June,” she said. The project consists of the redesign, elimination and addition of bunkers for improved playability and maintenance, installation of bunker liners, and the installation of new sand. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

