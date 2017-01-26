Staples Students Promote Aid to Syrian Refugees



Staples High School students tonight explained to fellow students and community members the importance of aid to Syrian at a presentation in the Staples library about their new initiative, “Change for Syria.” The event included a student-made documentary, a raffle with gifts from Saugatuck Sweets, Sakura, and others, and a talk given by a locally residing Syrian refugee. To date, they have raised almost $2,000 for Syrian refugees. All donations go to the nonprofit organization NuDay Syria. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Jaime Bairaktaris for WestportNow.com

