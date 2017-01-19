Staples Students Participate in Music Festival



Thirty students from the Staples High School Music Department recently participated in the Connecticut Music Educators Association (CMEA) Western Regional Music Festival. The festival, hosted by Staples, involved 30 schools and close to 400 students from the western part of the state. Pictured are members of the the concert band​. Staples students participating included: orchestra - James Gikas, Chloe Hankey, Angela Ji, Lauren Schmidt, Jack Whitten, Jessica Xu, Justin Berg, Michael Fording, Melanie Lust, Maya Namasivayam, Anella Lefebvre, Sophia Thomas, Seohyun Hong, and Samantha Atlas; chorus - Madison Malin; jazz band - Declan Harding, Joseph Williams, Nick Rossi, and Joshua Sigal; and concert band - James Mudholkar, Woongki Hong, Benjamin Schussheim, Preston Lust, Justin Lovro, Zachary Gurahian, Andrew Badeski, Jacob Kitchner, Michael Woods, Will O’Halloran and Sophia Han. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

