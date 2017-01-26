Staples Students in Singapore for Science Forum

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Staples High School Senior Sarah Barnett and Junior Charlie Colasurdo (r. top and bottom) were chosen to represent the United States at the recent International Science Youth Forum in Singapore. They were two of six students from across the country chosen to take part in the weeklong forum, featuring workshops with Nobel laureates and eminent scientists. Science teacher Karen Thompson accompanied the students. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
