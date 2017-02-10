Staples Student Arrested for Selling Cocaine on Campus

Officers arrested a Staples High School senior for selling and using cocaine in a school bathroom, police said today.

Cameron Cleary, 18, of Apple Tree Trail, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance and possession in a school.

According to Lt. David Farrell officers responded to Staples on Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. on the report that two students were using cocaine in the bathroom.

“Officers interviewed Cameron Cleary, who admitted to selling cocaine to a juvenile student and snorting it with the juvenile in the bathroom,” Farrell said. The juvenile was not identified.

Cleary, who was listed on the 2014-15 roster for the Staples football team, was released after posting a $1,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Thursday, Feb. 16.