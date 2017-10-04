Staples Soccer Comes From Behind

Tuesday, October 03, 2017
|Just one minute after conceding their first goal in three games, the Staples boys soccer team today equalized at Brien McMahon. Anton Mahr’s goal off Matt Engler’s corner kick drew the Wreckers even. Mahr scored again in the second half, off assists from Will Birch and Timmy Liles, to spark Staples to a 2-1 victory. The surging Wreckers are now 5-2-2. Chris Martenson (shown in photo) once again anchored the defense. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Glen Wisher for WestportNow.com
Posted 10/03/17
