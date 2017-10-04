Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Tuesday, October 03, 2017

Staples Soccer Comes From Behind

WestportNow.com ImageJust one minute after conceding their first goal in three games, the Staples boys soccer team today equalized at Brien McMahon. Anton Mahr’s goal off Matt Engler’s corner kick drew the Wreckers even. Mahr scored again in the second half, off assists from Will Birch and Timmy Liles, to spark Staples to a 2-1 victory. The surging Wreckers are now 5-2-2. Chris Martenson (shown in photo) once again anchored the defense. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Glen Wisher for WestportNow.com

