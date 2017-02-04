Staples Relay Team Sets School Record

Saturday, February 04, 2017
The Staples High School Boys 4x800-meter relay team today competed at the Armory Track Invitational in New York City, placing second in a school record time of 7:54.37. This time is currently the second fastest high school time in the country this year, putting the team in a good position for indoor track national championships in early March. Pictured (l-r) are Will Landowne, Ben Seiple, Brian MacCordy, and Zak Ahmad. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 02/04/17 at 08:04 PM
