Staples Players Present ‘Urinetown, The Musical’

Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Staples Players will present “Urinetown, The Musical,” on Friday, March 17, Saturday, March 18, Friday, March 24, Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m., and a Sunday, March 19 at a 3 p.m. matinee. The play is winner of three 2002 Tony Awards, including Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical. Staples Players say they hope to use its production to raise awareness about the current global water crisis. Pictured are Remy Laifer (Staples ’17) and Zoe Samuels (Staples ’17) as Bobby Strong and Hope Cladwell. Tickets available online at www. staplesplayers.com. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Photo by Kerry Long
Posted 03/08/17 at 05:30 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Saying It With Chocolate on International Women’s Day
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net