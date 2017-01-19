Staples Players Join in Ghostlight Project



Members of Staples Players tonight joined in the nationwide Ghostlight Project collective action by members of the theater community. “Staples Players has always strived to be an inclusive and supportive community,” said Brooke Wrubel, a senior who is Staples Players co-president. “Our participation in the Ghostlight Project reaffirmed these long-held values.” Participants made a pledge to stand for and protect the values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone – regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

