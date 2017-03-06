Staples Names Students of the Month

Monday, March 06, 2017
Staples High School has announced its latest Students of the Month. The award program recognizes students who help make the school a welcoming place for their peers and teachers alike. They are nominated by their teachers, who are asked to select all-around good school citizens. Pictured are: (back row, l-r) Jose Hernandez, Jackson Delgado, Casey Rubin, Kristina Wasserman, and Tamikah Boyer; (middle row) Sophie Tricarico, Abigail Genser, Justine Shikowitz, and Sydney Winthrop; (front row) Michelle Levy and Sarah Berkowsky. Missing from picture is Matthew Epstein. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 03/06/17 at 10:42 AM
