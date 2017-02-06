Staples Names Students of the Month

Monday, February 06, 2017
Staples High School has announced its latest Students of the Month. The award program recognizes students who help make the school a welcoming place for their peers and teachers alike. They are nominated by their teachers, who are asked to select all-around good school citizens. Pictured: (back row, l-r) Kion Bruno, Donald Macaluso, Jack Beck, and Aidan Reilly; (middle row) Jack Nealon, Colin Willigan, Andie Pines, Celia Block, Anne Machata and Carrick Keenan; (front row) Conrad Mann and Valentina Rozo. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 02/06/17 at 12:09 PM
