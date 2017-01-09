Staples Names Students of the Month

Monday, January 09, 2017
Staples High School has announced its latest Students of the Month. The award program recognizes students who help make the school a welcoming place for their peers and teachers alike. They are nominated by their teachers, who are asked to select all-around good school citizens. Pictured are (back row, l-r) Cody Gornbein, Kyle Ehrlich, Zachary Halperin, Isaac Otero and Sophie Smith (middle row) Emma Curci, Tamikah Boyer, Jose Hernandex and Johanna Haka (front row) Alexandra Ede, Sasha Arellano and Larkin Corr. Missing from picture is Brendan Connors. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 01/09/17 at 10:24 AM
