Staples Junior Earns Perfect ACT Score: ‘I Was Pretty Surprised’

Julia Feldman, a junior at Staples High School, has earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36 on her first try.



Julia Feldman: she babysits, too. Contributed photo

The ACT college readiness assessment is a standardized test for high school achievement and college admissions produced by ACT, a nonprofit of the same name.

On average, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score.

“When I checked the scores and saw that I had gotten a 36 on the ACT, I was pretty surprised,” Julia said.

“I had gotten 35s on the practice tests, but I had never reached that perfect score I was striving for. And when I was taking the official ACT in April, I didn’t feel very different from usual. Of course, I am overjoyed with my score, especially because I don’t have to take it again.“

A daughter of Théo and David Feldman, Julia moved to Westport from California with her family in 2011 and attended Bedford Middle School before Staples. Being a top achiever is nothing new to her.

For three years, she was a finalist in the regional competition for the National Spelling Bee. She holds a Black Belt in Kung Fu, has been a Girl Scout for 10 years and currently is the local delegate to Girl Scouts of Connecticut, as well as a Gold Award candidate.

She has studied stem cell research and sociology of art at Harvard Summer School.

At Staples, she participates in Mu Alpha Theta (national mathematics honors society), JSA (Junior Statesmen of America), and the Staples girls ski team. “I love music and have hosted a radio show on WWPT,” she said.

Courses taken at Staples include AP biology, AP environmental science, AP calculus, AP English language, honors physics, honors chemistry, and honors Mandarin 4 (six years of Mandarin.)

While she has a while to think about college, she says Ideally she would like to go to a school in California. “I don’t have a specific career in mind, but I am looking forward to studying something in the realm of biology,” Julia said.

“Most likely, I will be more focused on ecology, since I am passionate about protecting the planet and its ecosystems.”

A student tutor since 2015 (she has her own website at http://www.stutoring.com), she has two younger sisters — Violet, a freshman at Staples, and Tess, a fifth grader at Greens Farms Elementary.

And, her website says she babysits, too.