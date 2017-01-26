Staples Grad Tells Gripping Tales From Aleppo



Megan Laney, 25, a 2009 Staples High School graduate, tonight told a Staples student meeting of her love for Syria that she found after attending university there in 2011. “The hardest day for me was when we were evacuated out of Aleppo University, and I had to leave all of my friends and return to a town as great as Westport while they had to stay,” she told students, some in tears. Days after her evacuation in 2011, she said her university was bombed and many of her friends perished. The program organized by students seeking to aid Syria will be repeated Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Staples library. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Jaime Bairaktaris for WestportNow.com

