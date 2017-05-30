Staples Girls Tennis Team Advances to CIAC Semifinals

Tuesday, May 30, 2017
The Staples girls varsity tennis team today advanced to the semifinals of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) tournament after defeating Wilton 5-2. Following the match, the team celebrated their coach, Paco Fabian, on his election as Fairfield County Interscholastic Conference (FCIAC) Girls Tennis Coach of 2017. The CIAC Semi Finals will be played at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Staples. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 05/30/17 at 05:45 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Dominant Pitching
Previous entry: Tribute ‘Rosies’ From Westport
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East