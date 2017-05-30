Staples Girls Tennis Team Advances to CIAC Semifinals



The Staples girls varsity tennis team today advanced to the semifinals of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) tournament after defeating Wilton 5-2. Following the match, the team celebrated their coach, Paco Fabian, on his election as Fairfield County Interscholastic Conference (FCIAC) Girls Tennis Coach of 2017. The CIAC Semi Finals will be played at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Staples. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

