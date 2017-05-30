Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Staples Girls Tennis Team Advances to CIAC Semifinals

The Staples girls varsity tennis team today advanced to the semifinals of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) tournament after defeating Wilton 5-2. Following the match, the team celebrated their coach, Paco Fabian, on his election as Fairfield County Interscholastic Conference (FCIAC) Girls Tennis Coach of 2017. The CIAC Semi Finals will be played at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Staples. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

